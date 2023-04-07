No one was injured when a red GMC Sierra landscaper dump truck took out a city “No Parking” sign then struck and damaged at least 11 vehicles on Warner Street around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, said police who accuse the driver of being drunk.
Turns out, former City Councilor Melissa Cox, who lives on Warner Street, helped make sure the driver did not get away by holding him until police arrived, according to police and Cox.
Valdelino Caetano Mendes, 43, of 21 Warner St., Apt. 1, Gloucester, was arrested on charges of driving drunk, a second offense; leaving the scene of property damage; driving drunk while his license was suspended for driving under the influence; negligent driving; driving with a suspended license; and a marked lanes violation, according court documents
During his arraignment in Gloucester District Court on March 27, Mendes, who works as a landscaper, was ordered by Judge Michael Patten held without bail without prejudice at Middleton Jail pending a detox program, according to court documents. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 9.
Police said they arrived to find multiple vehicles along Warner Street damaged with “vehicle debris and glass showered across the roadway.” The crash report states all vehicles were damaged along the left driver’s side and rear. All were parked and unoccupied.
They also found the truck in the middle of Warner Street with the keys in the ignition and the lights on. An officer was directed to the driver with Cox standing by him.
“Cox was holding on to Mendes’s arm because Mendes attempted to flee from the scene and they were also concerned for his safety,” the police report states. The officer reported that he “was overcome by a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” when he encountered the driver.
The Sierra suffered significant front-end damage. A witness told police the pickup was heading west and struck multiple vehicles before it came to rest. The crash report also states a witness had recorded the incident with a cell phone. Four vehicles, including the landscaping truck, had to be towed.
Cox, who served 10 years on the City Council before deciding not to run in 2021, said she and her husband, Bill, were at home watching TV at 9:45 p.m. when they heard what sounded like a car backfiring. Cox said they have off-street parking so none their vehicles were damaged.
They went outside and they saw a truck still shaking from the collision. She said she could see car after car damaged and the landscaper truck down the other end of Warner toward Millett Street. Cox said she went toward the truck and phoned police, yelling the plate number to the officer on the line. Cox said the driver tried to leave by getting back behind the wheel and trying to start the truck.
She said other angry bystanders were yelling at the driver who would not get out of the cab. She said she reached in and yanked him out. It was not long after that police arrived to take him into custody. She said her adrenaline kicked in during the episode.
The police report says the officer noticed that despite a language barrier, Mendes was slurring his speech. The driver pulled out of his back pocket a Brazilian passport and told police he did not have a license. The officer attempted to have the driver perform field sobriety tests, but the driver could not carry on with them.
Another couple, who had been smoking cigarettes on their porch, told police they not only saw what happened, but captured a partial cellphone video of the incident.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.