Ex-Gloucester man in Newburyport standoff ordered held for mental evaluation 

NEWBURYPORT – A judge has ordered a former Gloucester resident who police say barricaded himself inside his Newburyport home Friday, almost 10 years after similar standoff in Gloucester, to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Henry Taft was ordered committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for the mental health evaluation until later this month following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
According to published reports, Friday's incident was the second time in less than 10 years Taft had prompted a massive police response after refusing to leave his home.
More than a dozen heavily armed police officers with at least two armored vehicle surrounded Taft's residence on Atkinson Street around 10 a.m. Friday after he refused to come out when ordered by police.
Earlier in the morning, at least one witness saw Taft breaking into the Newburyport One Stop gas station next to The Park Lunch on Merrimac Street and then run back to his home, carrying what was thought to be a handgun.
After SWAT team members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out around 11:15 a.m. Police had closed off nearby streets and sent out an automated phone call asking Atkinson Street neighbors to shelter in place.
Following Taft's arrest, he was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
At Taft's arraignment in Newburyport District Court, Judge Jean Curran ordered him held without bail for mental health evaluations at Bridgewater State Hospital. Curran reached her decision after listening to testimony by a court doctor who said Taft had a long history of mental illness including bipolar and manic behavior. The doctor also said Taft stopped taking his medication about a week before Friday's standoff and would benefit from further evaluation.
Taft's attorney, Tony Papoulias, did not object to the commitment and agreed Taft's behavior was a "symptom of his mania."
In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Gloucester home on Ashland Place, drawing police and regional SWAT teams into a three-hour standoff. Upon Taft's arrest, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills in the home, according to a Gloucester Daily Times story.
Roughly five years later in Newburyport, Taft was charged with indecent exposure, assault on a police dog, threatening to commit a crime— murder, malicious destruction of property worth more than $250, and disorderly conduct after allegedly exposing himself at a Storey Avenue pizza parlor.
On Friday, according to a report, a jogger saw Taft after he broke into the Kent Street gas station around 8 a.m. and followed him as he made his way back to Atkinson Street. The witness then called police, saying Taft told him he smashed a window at the gas station.
"I broke it, call the cops," the witness said, according to Inspector Michael Sugrue's report.
Another witness called police saying she saw Taft carrying a firearm as he walked to Atkinson Street.
After Taft surrendered himself to the SWAT team, Sugrue and other local police officers swept the residence. There they found a knife without a blade and a butane torch that resembled a handgun. Police also found two packs of cigarettes reported stolen from the gas station, according to Sugrue's report.
