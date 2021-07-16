Ex-Gloucester teacher named Beverly principal

BEVERLY — A former educator in the Gloucester schools is the new principal of a Beverly school.
Amy Blanchard has been named principal of North Beverly Elementary School, Superintendent Suzanne Charochak announced on Wednesday.
Blanchard has worked for the Beverly Public Schools since 2013 as a literacy coach and most recently as a mentor/induction program coordinator. From December 2007 to December 2012, she a literacy coach and teacher for Gloucester Public Schools. She has also been a teacher at St. Joseph's School in Salem.
"I strongly believe that all students have the ability to be successful and to excel in the school environment," Blanchard said in a prepared statement. "At North Beverly, our goal is to have students running into the school building every morning and as principal, this will be something that I will strive for each and every day."
Blanchard, who started as principal on July 1, has a master's degree in education from Lesley University in Cambridge and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Salem State University. She also holds specialist's degrees in educational leadership and reading from Gordon College in Wenham. She is married and has five children.
"Amy has nearly 21 years of experience in education, and from that she has a wealth of knowledge and insight that will help our young students to grow as learners," Charochak said iin a prepared statement.
Blanchard will replace Erin Brown as principal at North Beverly. Brown has been named director of information and human resources, a new central office cabinet position in the Beverly Public Schools, Charochak said.
