Ex-Newburyport official admits to child rape charges

NEWBURYPORT — A former Newburyport City Council president was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to child rape and other charges.
Bert Reed, 44, who also served on the city's School Committee and in more recent years worked as a maintenance worker at Gordon College in Wenham, entered the guilty pleas Monday, the day his trial was set to start in Salem Superior Court.
Reed admitted in court that he met a boy, then 15, on Grindr, an app that allows people to meet for sexual encounters.
The two communicated through the app and in text messages, exchanged photos, and then arranged to meet, prosecutor Erin Bellavia told a judge. Reed, his attorney said, believed that the boy was 16 — though he knew that the boy was in high school.
On Sept. 3, 2017, after several months of messages and photos, Reed took the boy to a church on Hale Street, where he was also working as a custodian, and engaged in sexual acts.
The incident came to light a few months later, in April 2018, after the boy's parents went through his phone and discovered text conversations and photos. Police later found the same on Reed's phone, said the prosecutor.
The sentence was the result of a plea agreement between his attorney and the prosecutor, accepted by Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler, who said he was doing so in part to spare the victim from having to testify.
Drechsler cited a written victim impact statement from the boy in his decision to go along with the proposed sentence, which will require Reed to serve a total of 2 1/2 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation, "because it means he doesn't have to go through the trauma of testifying," said the judge.
Reed pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child (which prosecutors had reduced from aggravated child rape, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence); as well as one count each of child enticement, disseminating obscene material to a child and possession of child pornography. Three other child pornography charges were dropped by prosecutors in consideration of the plea agreement.
Reed, who had been held without bail for four months last year before being released on $7,500 bail, was taken back into custody in the courtroom.
He was given credit for the four months he was in custody last year, but will have to serve a total of 30 months in state prison before he can be released. During his five-year probation, he will be required to wear a GPS monitor, stay away from the victim and the boy's family, take part in a sex offender evaluation and treatment, and register as a sex offender.
His lawyer, Scott Gleason, told the judge that his client had been a "very active member of the Newburyport community" for years prior to his arrest.
Reed, who attended Salem State University, was first elected to the Newburyport School Committee in 1998 when he was 23 years old. He also served two terms on the Newburyport City Council, including a brief stint as council president. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003.
The victim was not present in court, but his mother was, looking visibly upset as her son's name was mentioned in open court during the hearing.
"Being a young, gay boy is hard enough," the victim's mother wrote in an impact statement read by prosecutor Erin Bellavia, "without the defendant exploiting him."
Still, while what happened caused her son pain, "his life will not be ruined. The defendant's life will be ruined."
"My son is destined for great things," his mother wrote. "He will not take that away."
