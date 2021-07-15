Starting Sunday evening, and for about a month, drivers going over the bridge may want to seek an alternate route.
Gloucester's Department of Public Works announced that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be working on the Marsh Street Bridge between Grant Circle and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge, both north and southbound, for about a month, starting this Sunday night.
"The plan is to shut down a lane and demo the bridge into dump trucks on Marsh Street," the city's website announced. "Work will be during the morning as well as some night work."
Public Works noted that traffic will be limited to one lane under the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
The month-long shutdown is on top of traffic delays this week related to work on Route 128 southbound from the Grant Circle rotary to Crafts Road, Exit 55. MsssDot expects to do more work Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the northbound side of Route 128 from Exit 55 to Grant Circle.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.