BOSTON — Some members of a commission charged with evaluating the state's multitude of tax breaks and exemptions think one way to measure the usefulness of a tax credit is to compare it to other states that compete with Massachusetts for business.
Members of the Tax Expenditure Review Commission, led by Department of Revenue general counsel Kevin Brown, met Thursday to discuss how best to evaluate and grade the 26 tax expenditures on tap for review this round, including the $65 million investment tax credit, the $591 million motor fuels sales tax exemption and the $4 million exemption on interest on savings held in Massachusetts banks. The commission was created by the Legislature in 2018 to review every state tax expenditure every five years, with its first report due on March 1, 2021.
While DOR analysts and commission members agreed it is likely impossible to ascertain, for instance, what business investment in Massachusetts would look like without the nearly 50-year-old investment tax credit, they said evaluating the advantage or disadvantage it gives Massachusetts against other states could be one useful metric.
Greg Sullivan, the state's former inspector general who now works for the Pioneer Institute, said he thought a state-by-state comparison would be valuable, but not if DOR had to spend the time and resources to do original research. He suggested looking for outside resources and studies published by the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Federal Reserve or the Pew Research Center for the States.
"I think that would be very helpful, because in order to talk about the value of investment tax credits you're really talking about inter-state competition," Sullivan said.
Republican Rep. Randy Hunt agreed.
"Given that black and white, binary-type decision we're going to have to focus on, if we don't have it, will that create some competitive disadvantage with our neighboring states?" Hunt said.
The Department of Revenue is also producing analyses of the tax credits to examine usage and other factors, such as who is taking the credits. The commission plans to finalize its criteria for judging tax credits at its next meeting.
###