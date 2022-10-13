Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwesst winds 5 to 10 knoots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers. Seas are reported as significant wave height, which is the average of the highest third of the waves. Individual wave heights may be more than twice the significant wave height.