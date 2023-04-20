Looking for an article in the Gloucester Daily Times from 1923 to 1965?
Instead of heading to Sawyer Free Library to view the microfilm version, you can now head online to the library’s website, sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The library has digitized archival editions of the Times from January 1923 — the seaport’s 300th anniversary year — to March 1965 and they are now available to the public without the use of a library card.
The 42 years’ worth of Times editions joins a previously digitized set of local newspapers from 2009 to 2019, which require a library card to access. These resources can be found on the library’s website by clicking on the box labeled “Cape Ann History Digital Resources.” The library’s local history librarian can also help anyone with questions or who needs assistance.
“We are thrilled to make this historic collection available to the public,” said Library Director Jenny Benedict in a prepared statement. “The Gloucester Daily Times is an integral part of Gloucester’s history, and the digitization of its archives continues to be a high priority for us. The Sawyer Free Library is committed to preserving Gloucester’s rich history and making it accessible to everyone.”
The library said with tens of thousands more pages of the newspaper available through the library’s digital newspaper archive, readers can access a wealth of information about the city’s history from news events to social and cultural changes over time. For more than 125 years, the Times has been and continues to be a source of information for the community, and its archives provide valuable insights into the city’s past.
“There’s nothing like a local newspaper for giving you a good picture of what was important in a community, what was going on, and who the personalities were,” added Benedict. “These historical editions of the Gloucester Daily Times provide us with a snapshot of Gloucester, its businesses, and its relationship to the nation, with local, national and world news and more — all of which convey an overall sense of life and community at that particular time.”
The database is searchable by topic, subject category, and date range, providing slice-of-life perspectives, current events, odd artifacts of advertising, and news of the day from 100 years ago.
Sawyer Free Library holds the full Gloucester Daily Times newspaper archive, preserved on microfilm rolls and available to view at the library, which is temporarily housed at 21 Main St.
The library is steadily working on digitizing the entire newspaper archive with the expectation that editions from 1900 to 1922 will be completed by early summer.
Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners’ State Aid Grants have funded both the project’s first decade of digitizing historical editions and this second phase, the library said.
The library worked with digital preservation company Advantage Archive to have approximately 160 rolls containing the archival additions from 1923 to 1965 digitized and uploaded to the digital platform, making keywords searchable and images more clearly readable.
“Accessing historical newspapers through print or microfilm can be difficult and time-consuming for researchers of any skill level,” said Julie Travers, Sawyer Free’s local history librarian. “Now, with these historical editions of the Gloucester Daily Times accessible online, things are much easier to navigate. The Sawyer Free Library’s website is a great tool for anyone conducting genealogy research, studying a local historical event, writing the next great book about our city, or simply looking to relive memories of Gloucester’s past.”
For more information about Sawyer Free Library’s digital archives, local history resources, and services, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.