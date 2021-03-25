METHUEN — It has been 26 years since William Rayno wore a police uniform.
Regardless, Methuen officers showed up by the dozens to pray for and bid farewell to a man who had been their friend, mentor and, at times, instructor.
Rayno, 86, and his wife, Matilda, 85, who were married for 62 years, died last weekend of carbon monoxide poisoning at their Holly Street home.
Prior to his retirement in 1995, Rayno was a Methuen officer for 35 years. He served as a patrolman, detective and court prosecuting officer. He also worked as an adjunct professor at Northern Essex Community College.
He and Matilda, nicknamed Matty, both were deeply involved at St. Monica’s Parish in Methuen.
Some 50 officers attended the couple’s wake Wednesday evening. Together they formed a long line and conducted a “walkthrough” — a seamless show of support and respect for the Rayno family.
For the 11 a.m. funeral Thursday, they provided a police escort to St. Monica’s and the cemetery. They also served as pallbearers and the department’s honor guard was present.
Acting Methuen police Chief Kristopher McCarthy and Capt. Randy Haggar, along with State Police Sgt. Edward Johnson, Trooper Shane Pierce, and former Methuen police officers who worked with Rayno earlier in their careers, were among those who attended the wake and funeral.
“Faith was at the heart of their lives. ...They were strengthened by their faith and that shaped and formed their life,” said the Rev. Patrick Armano during the funeral.
The couple’s caskets were placed before him at the altar.
Armano said he was grateful he came to know the Raynos and “got to know them very well.”
He recalled Matilda coming to Mass a half hour early to pray while clutching her mother’s blue Rosary beads. William was equally active in the church, serving as a lector and also in a church group that promoted child safety, he said.
The Rayno’s children, Peter Rayno and Cara Vinskus, and their families, sat in the front pew in church.
Armano, who had visited with the Raynos in their home, said to them, “You guys were really the heart and joy of their lives.”
Of the couple he said “when they loved you, they really loved you.”
“They were your greatest fans,” he said to the family.
The couple were “two amazing people of faith. ... The care they had for each other was really beautiful,” Armano said.
After the funeral Mass, police again escorted the couple’s caskets. At the parish’s school next door, students stood silently as the Raynos left St. Monica’s for the last time.
By police escort, the procession took one final pass by the Methuen Police Department at 90 Hampshire St. before the burial at Elmwood Cemetery.
