 Fake $20 bill from film set found in Manchester bank deposit

MANCHESTER — With the number of films being shot in Cape Ann this summer, it's easy to get swept up into the glitz and glamour of the movie industry. Just make sure your cash stays grounded in reality.
On Friday morning, the town of Manchester posted to its Facebook page about a false $20 bill that was discovered during a bank deposit.
"We're not exactly sure how it came in, but we think it came through a parking ticket payment," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel.
The counterfeit bill featured a smiling Andrew Jackson and the words "For Motion Picture Purposes" in place of “Federal Reserve Note” and “The United States of America” found on a legitimate bill.
In addition, the fake movie bills have "similar coloring" to real ones, but have a "slightly different texture," according to the post.
The town believes this false deposit was not done with malicious intent. Instead, officials believe it was a mix-up as the fake money used on set is very realistic.
"They even have $100 bills with the shiny blue stripe running through them," the post warned.
This, apparently, was not the receiving bank's first issue with fake bills. The bank's manager reportedly told the town there have been similar incidents since various film crews started shooting this summer. Both the bank and the manager were unnamed in the post. During a conversation with the Gloucester Daily Times, Federspiel could not recall the name of the bank that reported the fake bill.
This week, the German television company ZDF is shooting "Hotel Mama" in Essex through its U.S.-based production affiliate Van Wormer International. Also, Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions are shooting Friday at the former Cardinal Cushing Villa in Gloucester for “Hubie Halloween," an upcoming Netlfix film. Afterward, the film crew is expected back in town later this summer.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
