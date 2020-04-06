Family donates PPE to AGH

With 26 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the employees of Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, accessing personal protective equipment is a top priority.
As the two hospitals, both members of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, look to care for those most in need on Cape Ann and the North Shore, Brad Robertson of All Season Septic and his family in Gloucester stepped up. On Monday, they donated 3,500 gloves, 400 Tyvek suits, 36 pairs of heavy-duty industrial gloves, and 65 hand-sewn masks to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
As of Monday, there are 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in patients at Beverly Hospital with five patients in the ICU.
Addison Gilbert Vice President Cynthia Donaldson said all confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases who require hospitalization are being taken to Beverly Hospital.
“We are continually reviewing this and all of our protocols and will update them as needed to keep our patients, staff and community healthy,” she said.
Addison Gilbert has four licensed ICU beds, but Donaldson explained that there is capacity for more if needed.
Robertson said his giving of such a sizable donation was his way “just to help out.”
“We are doing whatever we can,” he added.
After purchasing the personal protective equipment on his way back from Florida, Robertson reached out to state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident, about how he could donate the equipment properly to Addison Gilbert.
“What they did was more than just commendable and I know Senator Tarr was really happy to act as a facilitator,” said Don Siriani, a representative from Tarr’s office.
Robertson and his two sons, Bradley and Dan, stopped by Addison Gilbert Hospital early afternoon Monday to drop off the equipment — all of which will be used to protect those who are caring for those suffering from COVID-19.
“It is one thing to think of (All Season Septic) as a local business, but it is also important and not lost on Sen. Tarr’s end that that local business is really made up of a local family who really recognizes the value of community and really tying to do a service by protecting people,” Siriani said.
For those who work at the hospital, donations such as Robertson’s ensures safety around the clock.
“It is critically important that we protect our staff on the front lines,” Donaldson said. “We are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support from the many generous individuals and groups who have donated resources and supplies to help protect our health care workers.”
Medical health care providers are closely monitoring and adapting to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Donaldson explained.
Prior to speaking with a Times reporter on Monday, Robertson said that he had also dropped off a box of gloves at the Gloucester Fire Department and has plans to donate hand sanitizer and 25 to 50 homemade masks to The Open Door’s food pantry.
“So they can give out to people who are coming though that way for food,” Robertson said. “That is the plan, anyways.”
COVID-19 on Cape Ann
Gloucester: 26 confirmed cases as of Monday at 2 p.m.
Rockport: 8 cases as of Monday at 5 p.m.
Essex: 6 confirmed cases as of Monday at 2 p.m.
Manchester: 3 actives cases, 2 recoveries as of April 2.
Sources: Municipal officials.
HOW TO HELP
As members of Beth Israel Lahey Health respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are grateful for donations to the following:
Health Care Heroes Fund
Established to support Beth Israel Lahey Health’s immediate, system-wide response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Financial gifts will go to support the funding for protective equipment and expanded resources for child care and transportation. Donations may be made at https://bit.ly/2JGPLhd
Supply and Equipment Donations
Preferred donations include: N95 respirators, surgical/procedural masks, face shield masks, disposable gowns, goggles/eye protection, bleach wipes, non-bleach wipes, nitrile gloves, and hand sanitizer. For more information on donating items, please visit https://bit.ly/2XcgpGK
