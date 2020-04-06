IPSWICH — The cause of a crash that killed an Ipswich man and injured his wife and son late last month remains undetermined, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney's office said on Monday.
George Norris, 58, died a day after the March 27 crash on Topsfield Road in Ipswich. His wife, Amy, 60, and their son, Jack, 19, were both seriously injured.
The three were riding near the Turner Hill Golf Course when they were struck by a Kia Soul being driven by a 43-year-old Ipswich woman. Officials have not released her name because she has not been charged at this point. She remained at the scene.
Norris and his family were well-known in the community of Ipswich, where he grew up. He survived a 1980 fire that took the lives of his father and two siblings.
A GoFundMe campaign set up by co-workers at D.F. Clark Construction has raised nearly $130,000 of a $150,000 goal, noting that Amy Norris is unable to work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The Norris family has endured great trials in their lifetime and yet, remain a family of great faith," wrote Becky Grayton, who worked with Norris at D.F. Clark, where Norris was a Title V inspector, on the fundraising page. "George was a humble, generous and caring man who assisted wherever a need arose, never seeking recognition, he simply got the work done."
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney's office, said that an accident reconstruction is being done.
It's not unusual for that process to take several months or longer.
Donations to the fundraiser can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/george-norris-family
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.