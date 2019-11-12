DANVERS — Richard Koster called the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s decision to reduce the verdict against his son’s killer “just outrageous.”
Koster’s son, Keith Koster of Boxford, was dragged to his death 13 years ago while trying to stop a man, Roy Dowds Jr., from stealing his SUV.
Dowds was convicted of first-degree murder. But in a ruling Friday, the state’s highest court reduced the verdict, making Dowds eligible for parole in 2026.
“It’s just not right,” said Richard Koster, 75. “It’s not fair.”
Keith Koster was 20 years old and working at Giblee’s, a men’s clothing shop in a strip mall on Route 114 in Danvers, on the evening of May 4, 2006. That night, he looked outside and saw someone driving his red Ford Explorer through the parking lot.
He caught up with the SUV near the edge of the lot and tried to open the passenger side door. But Dowds began driving. Koster had stepped onto the running board and grabbed a roof rack as Dowds sped off, swerving back and forth in what Dowds later told police was an attempt to “get rid of him ... through any means necessary.”
Dowds then drove toward a utility pole, knocking Koster to the pavement. The impact killed him. Dowds drove a bit further, hit some cars in a dealership lot and ran into a marsh.
He later told police that he was walking from a friend’s home in Beverly to the rooming house in Lawrence where he had been living. When he spotted Koster’s running SUV, keys in the ignition, Dowds decided to drive the rest of the way.
The following year, a Lawrence Superior Court jury convicted Dowds of first-degree murder under the theories of extreme atrocity or cruelty and while committing a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.
In a 28-page decision released on Friday — nearly a year after hearing arguments in the case — the SJC concluded that given Dowds’ history of brain injuries as a child, which was not presented to the jury during his trial, it would be a just outcome to reduce his conviction from first degree murder to second degree murder.
“We discern no error in the decisions to deny the motion for a new trial and the motion to reopen and reconsider that motion,” Justice Frank Gaziano wrote for the court. “In the circumstances of the case, however, we conclude that ... the interests of justice require that the degree of guilt be reduced to murder in the second degree.”
Brain injuries
“As stated, the defendant sustained two serious brain injuries as a child, which produced long-term brain damage,” Gaziano wrote for the court. “The injuries caused abnormal brain functioning that inhibits the defendant’s ability to control his impulses. The defendant’s traumatic brain injuries prevented him from restraining his impulses such that, at the time of the offense, his conduct was driven by his incapacity for self-monitoring or self-control.”
“These uncommon facts were not presented to the jury,” said Gaziano in the decision. “In such unique circumstances, a verdict of murder in the second degree is more consonant with justice than is a verdict of murder in the first degree.”
Dowds, now 45, is serving his sentence at MCI Norfolk, a medium-security facility.
During the course of Dowd’s appeal, his attorneys, David Nathanson and Eva Jellison of Nathanson and Wood presented evidence that Dowds had been hit by vehicles twice as a child, suffering seizures as a result, and that he also suffered long-term effects of lead paint poisoning. Dowds was put into the foster care system as a young child and had no family members who could make his prior attorney aware of that history to use as a possible defense in his case.
Massachusetts law allows for the SJC to reduce a verdict, under a provision that lets it consider “newly discovered evidence, or for any other reason that justice may require,” in addition to reviewing potential legal errors in a case.
Koster’s father, however, said it feels “to me, like they’re more worried about a guy like this, who’s always been in jail, than they are about the public.”
“I think the whole thing is disgusting,” said Richard Koster in an interview Monday. “Right from the very beginning, when a career criminal gets out of jail five years early, and then commits this crime six weeks later, he’s convicted by a jury of his peers of first-degree murder, he got a high-falutin’ lawyer we taxpayers had to pay for, and he gets a mandatory life sentence without parole, and then they appeal.”
At the time of the killing, Dowds had been out of prison less than two months. He had just served five years for attempting to steal a car with keys he’d taken from a woman’s apartment, and then nearly running down a police officer in Salem in 2000.
“This guy did something, on purpose, so he wouldn’t go back to jail again,” Koster said, recalling testimony about Dowds telling officers that he knew he would face a parole violation if caught.
At the time of his sentencing to mandatory life without parole, Dowds was told by now-retired Judge Richard Welch he would never see the outside of a prison cell, the Salem News reported in 2007.
With his conviction reduced to second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence but with parole eligibility, he could someday be released.
Father: politics to blame
When asked for his reaction to the ruling, Nathanson, Dowd’s attorney, said, “We would like to keep the focus on Keith Koster, who did not deserve what happened to him.”
“Roy is deeply sorrowful and remorseful for his actions,” said Nathanson. “He has been since before his trial and all through the appeal process.”
Nathanson said that while he and Jellison are disappointed that the court did not grant Roy a new trial, “we are grateful that the court recognized that Roy’s level of culpability did not warrant life without parole and that Roy will eventually have a chance to prove himself to the Parole Board.”
Dowds’ sentence in the murder did not start until 2011, after he completed a sentence for his probation violation in the 2000 Salem case.
The District Attorney’s office, in filings with the SJC, said even if evidence of Dowds’ brain trauma had been presented, it would have had no bearing on the grounds under which he was convicted of first-degree murder: extreme atrocity or cruelty and while committing a felony.
Richard Koster, who divides his time between Boxford and Deerfield Beach, Florida, blames Massachusetts politics for the ruling.
“I’m thoroughly disgusted with the liberalism in Massachusetts,” he said. “Everybody feels sorry for this kid, who should be dead. It’s a shame.”
Koster said he finds it unfair that Dowds was provided with some of the state’s top defense attorneys for his appeal and that taxpayers also footed the bill for a neurological evaluation. “Citizens who don’t commit crimes don’t get any of these benefits,” he said.
The Koster family started a foundation that funds an annual scholarship for a Masconomet High School graduate. Keith Koster played football there — he was a member of the Chieftains’ 2003 Super Bowl team — and graduated in 2004. “We’ll never forget Keith and neither will his friends.”
