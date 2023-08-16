ROCKPORT — A father and his adult daughter who were motoring a 40-foot Sea Ray power boat from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to North Carolina are safe after being plucked off the bow of their vessel as it sank off the outer breakwater by the Rockport harbormasters on Tuesday around 7 p.m.
This after their boat struck the exposed engine block of the sunken Liberty ship SS Charles S. Haight, located behind the outer breakwater, said Rockport Harbormasters Scott Story and Rosemary Lesch in an phone interview Wednesday.
“It’s a hazard to navigation but it’s adequately marked,” said Lesch about the location of the sunken freighter which shipwrecked off Rockport in April 1946, according to the town’s website.
Remnants of the 422-foot long steel freighter, including its large engine block, are located to the northeast of the outer breakwater in the Flat Ground area and are marked by a Red Nun “2” navigation marker, according to the town’s website.
The harbormasters said the Sea Ray’s collision with the engine block ripped a hole in the side of the power boat and it sank.
They said the two had just picked up the boat after purchasing it and were headed south down the coast. Lesch said the harbormasters were not aware if the boat had a name.
Story and Lesch said the pair tried calling on a portable handheld radio but the radio appeared to fail. The harbormasters were able to hear the Coast Guard on the radio talking with someone but they were unable to hear the other side of the conversation.
“We heard Sector Boston but we didn’t hear them,” Lesch said.
Those on the sinking vessel called 911 which put them in touch with the Rockport Police Department, Lesch said, which in turn dispatched the harbormasters who found the pair standing on the point of the bow which was just sticking out of the water before they were rescued.
The harbormasters said there were no significant injuries to the pair besides a couple of scratches and bruises. The boat eventually sank and is submerged 55 to 60 feet down. Seas were 1 to 2 feet that afternoon, Story said.
“They are going to have to have it salvaged,” Lesch said, with the Coast Guard, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the harbormasters all concerned that the boat needs to be salvaged. She said Wednesday harbormasters do not know of any plans to raise the vessel.
In addition to the response by the Rockport harbormasters, there was also a response from Coast Guard Station Gloucester. Rockport police, fire and ambulance responded to T-Wharf as the pair were brought to shore.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.