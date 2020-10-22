Moving through pipes and passageways below Gloucester, human feces has helped local health experts track the rise in coronavirus cases throughout Cape Ann.
On Wednesday morning, there were 65 active cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester, a drop from Oct. 19, when there were 76. According to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, there were 384 confirmed and 49 probable cases for 433 overall cases on Wednesday. The city also says 342 residents have recovered and 26 people have died due to the virus.
In early July, Gloucester's Public Health Department partnered with the waste epidemiologists at Biobot Analytics in Cambridge to analyze sewage to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases of COVID-19 in Cape Ann.
Having identified that the virus SARS-COV-2 is shed in the stool of COVID-19 patients, Biobot uses the data from wastewater testing to help communities such as Gloucester determine when to safely re-open, detect the re-emergence of the virus, and get an overview of the scope of any outbreaks.
More than 1,200 people — 96% of them from Gloucester — were tested over two days for the virus at Stage Fort Park last week, resulting in a test positivity rate overall of 1.7%. The test positivity rate for Gloucester was only 1.8%.
"These positivity rates, coupled with our Biobot wastewater results, suggest that there is not a larger community-wide spread at play. This is very encouraging news," the mayor said.
On Oct. 7, a collection of wastewater samples from the city’s sewage showed that the normalized virus concentration was at 9,371. Seven days later, the Oct. 14 sample collection showed that the number had increased to 68,931.
The Oct. 14 sample had a higher concentration level than 64% of all quantifiable samples collected in the past six weeks, according to Biobot.
“This 6 to 7 times increase is roughly reflected in the city’s increase in active cases during that same time period (nine active on Oct. 7, 56 active on Oct. 14),” said Karin Carroll, the city’s public health director. “While this was a big jump in one week and, of course, was concerning, it was not such an enormous increase that it would suggest a much larger city-wide outbreak.”
The sudden jump in cases was, as articulated by city officials, due to a large gathering or event that took place in the past few weeks.
Four months in, Carroll is pleased with how Biobot's testing has contributed to the city's analysis and response to the pandemic.
“The weekly testing has been a useful tool to reinforce the data we have already — case numbers, positivity rate, hospitalization, etc.,” said Carroll. “It is another piece of the puzzle that helps us see the full picture.”
While the city's drive-through testing sites can notify individuals if they might have the virus, Carroll sees the wastewater testing as another data point for officials to track the virus and "tell the full story."
"For example, it is useful to monitor the changes in levels over time so we know whether the virus is increasing or decreasing in general in the community," Carroll said. "This trend might be useful in decisions around opening up or restricting activities further."
Free drive-through testing is being offered at Stage Fort Park from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 24.
As not every individual in the city has or will get a COVID-19 test, Carroll explained that the wastewater testing is the only COVID-19 metric for the entire population.
"Relative to other types of COVID testing at the individual-level, wastewater testing is an inexpensive, non-invasive method that provides population-level data in nearly real-time," Carroll said.
She added that the wastewater data includes Essex residents on town sewer and excludes Gloucester and Essex residents not on city or town sewer.
This type of testing is being done in other communities across 42 states in the country.
“Only time will tell how well the latest wastewater data matches the actual case numbers, but so far it has been pretty consistent,” Carroll explained.
The weekly testing will be conducted through Dec 31.
