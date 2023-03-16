ROCKPORT — The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into an Essex construction firm after a fall sent the victim to the hospital.
The victim suffered serious injuries after a fall Monday at a worksite on Thatcher Road, according to Rockport police.
According to the Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alert System, the 55-year-old man reportedly fell about 20 feet from a retaining wall to the ground at 68 Thatcher Road, sometime after 2 p.m. Monday.
Police report the victim was transported by ambulance to Gloucester’s O’Maley Innovation Middle School and then transported by a Medflight helicopter to a Boston hospital.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it is inspecting C.A. Nunes Construction LLC, based in Essex, which has been conducting work at 68 Thatcher Ave.
The inspection is considered open and, according to OSHA official Ted Fitzgerald, the agency does not comment on open inspections. However, he did say the agency has six months to complete an inspection.
A review of the company’s inspection history shows work being conducted at the site of the accident involves construction of a new single-family home. Also, according to the inspection history, the work employs non-union personnel.
According the company’s website, C. A. Nunes Construction, 152 Eastern Ave. in Essex, is privately owned and operated and has been in business for 28 years. The company offers general contractor services, custom home building services construction management services and residential framing.
Efforts to reach company officials before deadline were unsuccessful.
