Although they are feeling the effects of the non-essential business shutdown due to the novel coronavirus, small-business owners are stepping up to extend gratitude to those on the front lines.
Tom Lance, owner of The Brass Monkey on 85 Main St., has started the initiative Thank You on Thursday. The program has small businesses sponsor meals made by local restaurants to be dropped off to the employees of Addison Gilbert Hospital every Thursday.
"We hear about the hard work and the 16-hour days and the fight against the virus," Lance explained. "I was thinking, gee, what can we do to help that, and support AGH in particular because they are the support system for Cape Ann in general."
Lance's efforts are two-fold: to thank all the health care workers on all three shifts at the Gloucester hospital for their hard work and dedication in this time of crisis, while supporting some local restaurants on Cape Ann that are struggling through the shutdown.
"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from our community," said Cynthia Donaldson, vice president of Addison Gilbert Hospital. "The support is so meaningful and represents a wonderful endorsement of our doctors and nurses and all hospital colleagues who are on the front lines every day."
To ensure the safety of those caring for the most vulnerable, local restaurants must individually package the food they intend to give to the health care providers.
The Brass Monkey sponsored the first Thank You on Thursday last week, delivering food from two Gloucester restaurants, Leonardo's Pizzeria and Sherry's Corner Cafe, to the Addison Gilbert employees.
Sherry Karvelas of Sherry's Corner Cafe was impressed with how the first day of deliveries went and is appreciative of the man who came up with the plan.
"Tom is a really good guy with a great big heart," she said.
Leonardo's Pizzeria owner Dildar Hussain was impressed by his staff who came together to prepare the pizza and subs.
"They really did a great job," Hussain said. "It took a lot of collaboration."
Bass Rocks Golf Club has already agreed to sponsor this week's Thank You on Thursday meals. Lance said other businesses, that were to remain anonymous for the time being, have expressed an interest in getting involved in the future.
"We think it is going to be something that the workers can grab and go, and if they can't eat while they are at work, they can bring it home," Lance explained.
"It should be good for everyone involved," he added.
