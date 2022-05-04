A former Gloucester resident who was present at a fatal gun fight has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Richard Schuyler “Sky” Kuykendall, 42, now of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to the charges Thursday in federal court.
A federal grand jury indicted Kuykendall last June. According to the plea agreement and other court records, Kuykendall was present at the scene of a fatal gun fight, after which he possessed a Beretta 9mm pistol.
The FBI’s criminal complaint and court records allege that on May 12, 2021, in an alley in northeast Albuquerque, Kuykendall tried to enter a car when someone inside shot at him. Kuykendall moved around the car and entered it through another door, then exited the vehicle with an object in his hand and walked to a nearby dumpster where he lingered a few moments, the FBI says video surveillance shows. A gun was later found in a dumpster.
Kuykendall then allegedly drove the bullet-ridden car to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital a few miles away. The FBI said the shirtless Kuykendall — with a a tattoo of the word “Boston” across his stomach — can be seen on video surveillance as he drops the car at the hospital and flees, leaving three bodies in the vehicle. Two more guns were found in car, according to court records.
Kuykendall has denied killing any of the men, identified as members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang in court records that say Kuykendall is believed to be a member as well.
Kuykendall will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
Prior to this offense, Kuykendall had been arrested 35 times in New Mexico and Massachusetts, including assault and battery in Gloucester, and convicted of larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful taking of a vehicle, forgery and identity theft. As a convicted felon, Kuykendall cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.
By the terms of the plea agreement, Kuykendall faces 18 months in prison. If the case had gone to trial and he was convicted by jury, he could have faced up to 10 years in prison.
The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul Mysliwiec and Samuel Hurtado are prosecuting the case.
