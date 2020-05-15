Fencing coach banned for alleged sexual misconduct

MIDDLETON — A longtime local fencing coach who had been on suspension for two years has now been banned for life from USA Fencing for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.
Jack Mullarkey, who coached fencing for three decades on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is "permanently prohibited" from participating in any event organized by USA Fencing or any affiliated clubs, according to a message sent to fencing organizations by USA Fencing last week.
The ban came after a two-year investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic movement, including USA Fencing.
The center posted its May 5 decision on its website, listing Mullarkey's offense as "sexual misconduct involving a minor" and his discipline as "permanent ineligibility."
A spokesman for the U.S. Center for SafeSport said the organization does not disclose details of its investigations in order to protect the privacy of people involved. The organization is required to report criminal allegations to law enforcement authorities, he said.
The spokesman said he did not have information on which authorities the Mullarkey allegations were referred to. Essex District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Carrie Monahan said the office has "nothing open on (Mullarkey) right now."
Mullarkey, who lives in Middleton, was the owner of the 3MB Fencing Club in Beverly, which operated out of a gym at the Waring School in Beverly before the school terminated the arrangement. The club's Facebook post says the business is "permanently closed." A message left at a phone number for the business was not returned.
He also taught an after-school fencing program for the Manchester Parks & Recreation Department in 2016 and 2017 and was previously an assistant coach at the Tanner City Fencers Club in Peabody.
He had been involved in fencing since he took up the sport at the Salem YMCA in 1963, according to a previous posting on the 3MB Fencing Club website.
The message from USA Fencing to its members said that Mullarkey does not currently hold a membership, but the disciplinary decision makes him "permanently ineligible." It said Mullarkey "may not participate in any capacity or in any role in any business, event or activity conducted or sanctioned by USA Fencing or by any Member Club or Affiliate Club."
Mullarkey has 10 business days from the date of the decision to file an appeal to U.S. Center for SafeSport arbitrators.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com. Staff writer Julie Manganis contributed to this story.