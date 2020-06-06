Ferrante plans early education oversight hearing

BOSTON — The early education system in Massachusetts is about to come under close scrutiny from lawmakers as child care centers prepare to reopen.
House leaders, including Gloucester's Ann-Margaret Ferrante, are eyeing ways to provide oversight and support for industry viewed as critical to the success of the state's economic recovery.
“Access to safe and reliable childcare for working families is critical to getting our economy running as we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooperation and engagement between our business and childcare provider communities will be absolutely necessary to achieve this goal,” said Ferrante.
House Education Committee Chairwoman Alice Peisch said her committee, which she co-chairs with Sen. Jason Lewis, plans a oversight hearing "in the coming weeks" focused on the status of early education and care, with more details to follow.
Peisch, of Wellesley, also announced in an email to staff and legislators that representatives from Gloucester, Springfield, Somerville and Boston will be helping her lead the new Early Education and Care Recovery Advisory Group created by Speaker Robert DeLeo to guide the House efforts to find ways to support families and daycare centers.
Day care centers will be allowed to reopen in Phase Two under strict guidelines, but many worry that small operators will be unable to comply with the health and distancing protocols that will be required to resume operations.
DeLeo announced the advisory group two weeks ago, and said it would be led by Peisch, with support from the work being done by Ferrante, chairwoman of the Economic Development Committee.
In a building-wide email to staff and lawmakers on Friday, Peisch said she and Ferrante would be joined on the advisory group by Reps. Christine Barber of Somerville, Chynah Tyler of Boston, Jon Santiago of Boston, and Carlos Gonzalez, a Springfield representative and the chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.
"We will be reaching out to stakeholders and experts in both the early education and public health fields. I encourage any members with questions or concerns to convey them to me to ensure our review is comprehensive," Peisch wrote.
Peisch's email, a copy of which was obtained by the State House News Service, provided a general run-down of what has been happening recently in education policy during the pandemic.
Material from Matt Murphy of the State House News Service was used in this report.