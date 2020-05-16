BEVERLY — Beth Israel Lahey Health has recently seen an increase in patients walking in with non-COVID-related illnesses.
That, said Phil Cormier, president of Beth Israel Lahey Health's president of Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Beverly Hospital, is a good sign because of what it says about the region's battle with the coronavirus disease — especially where the hospital feared COVID would keep other emergencies shut out, prompting a sort of pandemic in that regard that never came to pass.
"We continue to see a decline in the amount of COVID-positive patients and the amount of COVID-suspected patients we see, which is a good thing," said Cormier. "There's a real drop-off in emergency room volume for all hospitals in Massachusetts and across the country, including ours."
At this point, Cormier said somewhere between 85% and 90% of patients going to Beverly Hospital aren't connected to COVID-19. That includes 400-plus births performed at the hospital throughout the pandemic.
"That's told us we can safely and appropriately care for patients who aren't COVID-positive," Cormier said.
Beth Israel Lahey Health has been working to keep Addison Gilbert Hospital free of the novel coronavirus, while patients confirmed or suspected of having the coronavirus have been being treated at Beverly, hospital officials have said.
But on Monday, things could change. With May 18 viewed for a couple weeks now as a critical date for the state's shutdown to COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker is primed to detail how Massachusetts will reopen — and when.
"We're hopeful the governor will give us an indication of that on Monday," Cormier said.
There is cause for concern. The state's efforts to "flatten the curve" have ultimately made the crisis manageable for hospitals.
"The governor's putting into place social distancing and stay-at-home orders, and other provisions of his decree, helped us flatten those curves," Cormier said. "If you remove those, the spike could begin again."
Of course, this weekend will be challenging. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will either hit or approach 60 degrees with spotty cloud cover, so it's the perfect opportunity for hundreds of thousands around the region to break isolation and get some sun.
Being said, Cormier explained that he's been pleased with what he's seen when he personally has gone out to walk his dogs.
"I'm amazed and impressed at how everyone is extraordinarily conscious of social distancing — even in the woods," Cormier said. "That's exactly what we need to be practicing."
Cormier was asked what he wants to see this weekend when driving down Main Street North Shore.
"I want to see people social-distancing, wearing masks — but frankly, enjoying the sunshine, the nice weather and starting to, as appropriate, engage in those activities we all suspended for good reasons," Cormier said.
"When the state gives us permission (to re-open), we feel very confident — and when I say we, it isn't just me. It's our physicians, disease experts, practicing physicians — we feel confident we can address patient needs."
