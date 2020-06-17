The probability of St. Peter's Fiesta happening at all this year is diminishing by the week.
"I don't think anything is going to happen in September," St. Peter's Fiesta Committee President Joe Novello told the Times on Tuesday. "It is not definite yet, but I would be almost sure that there will be no Fiesta in September."
The final decision of whether or not an abbreviated Fiesta — scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 12 — is going to occur will be made in July.
Novello's hesitation toward hosting any form of celebration this year comes with the knowledge that there is always a chance that someone might get sick.
"There isn't an event in the Fiesta that people are really separated, like physically separated," he said. "We don't want to be responsible for anyone getting sick."
While the streets of downtown Gloucester lack the usual hustle and bustle that comes with the annual Fiesta, one tradition has moved online.
St. Peter's Novena organizers — a group separate from the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee — are holding an online novena to St. Peter to coincide with the feast day of St. Peter, which is June 29.
"This year's novena is dedicated to the eradication of COVID-19," was posted on the St. Peter's Novena Gloucester MA 2020 Facebook page. "For all the people affected by it, for their families and all the caregivers."
Those interested in participating through this online format can go online to YouTube and search "St. Peters Novena Gloucester MA 2020" or access it at youtube.com/channel/UCKf5VR6fCGdDrkXPvDo-CzQ.
Novello expressed that the committee is "concerned that people do not gather in one spot to watch this. We want to make sure that they realize that we are being very conscious of this social distancing during the pandemic."
While the plans for the fall are up in the air, Novello is already thinking of ways to make next year's Fiesta memorable.
"It will be here before you know it," he said.
