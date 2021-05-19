Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement that Massachusetts' state of emergency because of COVID-19 will be lifted June 15 has left some summer event organizers considering if they can pull previously canceled events off. Others are moving cementing plans.
One group that is sticking to its earlier decision to cancel is the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee.
St. Peter's Fiesta will not happen at June's end.
“It is definitely canceled,” St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joe Novello said Tuesday.
A virtual novena will be the only Fiesta-related event to occur this summer, he added.
Even if the Fiesta Committee were to reconsider, Novello said it wouldn’t be feasible. When it decided in April to call off this year’s celebration in April, the committee withdrew any paperwork requesting permitting from the city.
If the proper documentation was resubmitted, the city is busy preparing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the city clerk's office informed Novello, which would push back the approval of any permits until June 22, the day before Fiesta would have kicked off.
“Fiesta would begin June 23,” he said. “We would not be able to tie it together. It is just not going to happen.”
Financially, trying to pull something together “would be a burden,” said Novello, explaining that the committee often receives donations from the same businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
In the meanwhile, the committee has repaired the seine boats and is readying to do maintenance on the greasy pole platform in preparation for next year.
Parties going on
While the city's most famous summer festival will not happen for the second year in a row, other events are back in business.
The annual July 3rd fireworks display and concert is set to go off with a bang, the Gloucester Fireworks Committee announced on the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page.
"It is definitely on," said Ward 1 Councilor Barry Pett, an organizer.
Further details, including information about a fundraisers at Tonno and by We Are All in This Together, and a word about a special tribute to those lost to and affected by the COVID-10 pandemic, are scheduled to be announced shortly.
Organizers of the Fishtown Horribles Parade, another July 3rd tradition, will likely make a decision this week or next.
"We'll make an announcement on our Facebook page," said John Linquata, one of the organizers.
The Gloucester Schooner Festival is coming back for its 37th year.
"We could not be more excited," the festival said on its Facebook page. "After a difficult decision last year and a full year of uncertainty, we are pleased to announce that the Schooner Fest is back!"
The celebration is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 to 6, with 26 schooners and counting committed to coming.
As it prepares, the festival's crew is calling for help. Those interested in volunteering, participating, and raising funds may contact schooner@maritimegloucester.org.
Donations to support the Schooner Festival can be sent to https://www.maritimegloucester.org/.
Donations for the fireworks be made by PayPal on the Gloucester Fund website, the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page, or checks can be sent to: The Gloucester Fund, 45 Middle St., Gloucester, MA 01930, with "Fireworks" in the memo section.
