Fiesta novena starting Monday

Although most of the annual festivities related to St. Peter’s Fiesta have been canceled because of the lingering pandemic, the novena and a Mass dedicated to the patron saint of fishing are still happening.
The annual novena to St. Peter, a nine-day prayer service and important religious element of Fiesta, will take place online nightly at 7 o'clock, beginning Monday, June 21. Recordings of the services can be found by going on YouTube and searching for "Saint Peter’s Novena Gloucester MA."
St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee President Joe Novello said the statue of St. Peter, currently standing in the window of the St. Peter’s Club on Rogers Street, will be put on display at the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, June 26, at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St.
“It will be the first time the statue comes out in two years,” Novello said of the icon. The statue was commissioned in 1927 by Capt. Salvatore Favazza, and has been a centerpiece of St. Peter's Fiesta for more than 90 years.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport, will be dedicating the Mass to St. Peter.
While the Mass will be in-person and live, there will be a recording that will later be posted to YouTube.
Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.