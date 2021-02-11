Fiesta to be nailed down in May

The organizers of St. Peter's Fiesta are readying for the 94th celebration this summer, but a decision on whether it actually happens is months away.
The St. Peter's Fiesta Committee will decide in the first week of May whether the 94th edition of Gloucester's St. Peter's Fiesta will happen June 23 through June 27.
While the Fiesta Committee waits to see how the novel coronavirus continues to impact Cape Ann in the coming months, its members have begun — as they have every other year — the process of filing paperwork and applying for permits for the event.
"There is a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that we have to get done early," committee President Joseph Novello said.
The Fiesta Committee has submitted an application to the City Council to, during Fiesta, use and control St. Peter’s Square on Rogers Street; the streets and sidewalks of Rogers Street, from Mansfield Way to the entrance of Commercial Street, including the dock/deck area behind the Cape Ann Brewery property; Commercial Street up to Fort Square; and from the intersection of Main and Washington streets to St. Peter’s Square.
The Fiesta Committee also seeks to use and control only the water side of Stacey Boulevard from The Tavern on Harbor at 30 Western Ave., to the Fishermen’s Memorial on Stacey Boulevard, and the Ciaramitaro/Gemmellaro Playground at Fort Square from June 25 to June 27.
Novello said that if Fiesta does not happen in June, the committee will not reschedule it for later in the fall.
"It would not work for us to move it back to September," he said. "Some entertainers have other contracts in September."
Last year's festivities were canceled due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases that plagued both Gloucester and the rest of the world. The inability to keep people distanced from one another was the final nail in the 2020 event.
"There isn't an event in the Fiesta that people are really separated, like physically separated," Novello said last June. "We don't want to be responsible for anyone getting sick."
As the committee continues to plan for another summer of seine boat races, greasy pole walkers and mudiga steak subs, it moves with caution as the city still sits in a pandemic.
"We are just waiting on the word from the governor," Novello said. "The final decision will be made in May."
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.