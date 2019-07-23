The upper parking lot at Gloucester's Stage Fort Park will be closed to the public later this week for film production staging, according to the city.
The city released an advisory Tuesday afternoon to say that this would occur over two days, Thursday and Friday. During that time, the lot will be closed to general parking with the exception of handicapped spaces.
Both the Little League parking lot and the lower lot adjacent to The Cupboard restaurant, however, will be available for resident and visitor parking.
The city says there will be attendants on site, posted signs and police details to manage traffic and access. Lane shifts and/or alternating one-way access may be in place at times, as needed.
The advisory did not say which production was using the upper lot this week. Van Wormer International, however, which has been filming around Cape Ann in recent days, says it's not them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.