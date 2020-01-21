BOSTON — City and town leaders are pressing lawmakers to make permanent a popular, yet controversial subsidy that doles out tens of millions of dollars worth of tax credits to Hollywood studios.
They're pushing for approval of a bipartisan proposal, backed by more than 100 lawmakers, that would lift a Jan. 1, 2023, expiration date on the film tax credit. Under the program, the state issues tax credits to partially cover expenses for the production of movies, TV shows, documentaries and commercials filmed in Massachusetts.
Supporters of the tax credit tout its economic benefit and argue that eliminating it will cost jobs and hurt the state's small but thriving movie industry.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said having his city used as a backdrop for films such as "Little Women" and "Live by Night" helped the local economy and improved the city's image.
"When People magazine has a picture of Ben Affleck and his mom having coffee in downtown Lawrence, that's a pretty big impact," Rivera said during a panel discussion Tuesday. "There's a lot of talk about the money, but the brand that this creates for the community — you can't say enough about it."
The battle over the film tax credits has become an annual event, as supporters and opponents expand the subsidies or seek to scale back or eliminate them.
Filming on Cape Ann
Despite criticism that the subsidies are a giveaway to film stars and billionaire studio bosses, supporters defend them as a worthwhile investment.
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, the city’s tourism and marketing agency, said there are also "emotional benefits" for communities where blockbusters are filmed.
"When the buzz around town grows because there are celebrity trailers parked behind the Hawthorne Hotel, extras are in holding at a local church, or Adam Sandler is playing a pick-up game at a local (basketball) court, you can't quantify that," said Fox, another member of the panel. "But there's definitely a point of pride."
Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and Netflix Productions filmed "Hubie Halloween" this past summer at the former Cardinal Cushing villa on Western Avenue in Gloucester — the property is now owned by the Unification Church, also known as "Moonies" — and staging areas for cast and crew took over parts of Stage Fort Park and Magnolia Woods for a couple of days. They also filmed at the Salem Witch Museum, Salem Common, a neighborhood in Danvers, the Portside Diner in Danvers, and downtown Marblehead.
The tax credit provides a subsidy equal to 25% of production costs including set construction, wages, security, food, gas, lodging and other expenses for the cast and crew. A studio that spends $10 million in Massachusetts, for example, is eligible to get a tax credit worth $2.5 million — even if that business paid little or no taxes here.
Since 2006, the state has doled out more than $550 million in credits for major Hollywood hits such as "The Town," "Ted," "Grown Ups," filmed in Essex, and, more recently, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." There is no cap on the tax credits, which can be "carried forward" up to five years, sold, transferred to another studio or even cashed in by production studios.
To qualify, production costs for a film or commercial must exceed $50,000 within a year. Studios can also get an exemption from the state's 6.25% sales tax.
Return on investment
In 2017, the latest year for which figures are available, the state approved more than $23 million in film tax credits to 118 productions, according to the Department of Revenue.
Supporters of the subsidy say it's resulted in more than 230 productions filmed in at least 220 communities, spending more than $2.4 billion.
Those films have created about 15,500 jobs with an average salary of $67,000. Seven in 10 of those jobs were filled by state residents, according to the Massachusetts Production Coalition.
Meg Jarrett, a film liaison in the Cape Ann area for the state's film office, told the Times at the time "Hubie Halloween" was being filmed in the area that that four or five Cape Ann-based people had been hired as production assistants and in other lower-level positions for the film.
Revenue officials acknowledge the credits have created employment but say the average cost to the state is about $125,000 per job.
Fiscal watchdogs argue that Massachusetts' film tax credit is one of the most generous in the country and should be scaled back or allowed to expire.
Scrapping it would free up more money for education, transportation and other needs, according to the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank.
Gov. Charlie Baker pushed to scrap or scale back the subsidies during his first term, arguing that the costly program does little for the economy.
But lawmakers, many of them wary of scrapping a subsidy that creates economic opportunities for constituents in their home districts, rejected Baker's proposal.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
