Filming for a movie adaptation of a classic murder mystery novel will close Lane's Cove on Tuesday.
"Mad Men" stars John Slattery and Jon Hamm will be filming parts of "Confess, Fletch," based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic 1970s mystery-novel series, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The set will be located at the fishing boat dock in the cove.
During that time period, Lanes Cove Road and Andrews and Duley streets will be closed to all but residents of homes on those streets.
The city is also asking kayakers and paddle board rack holders, mooring holders, walkers, and beach goers, to seek alternative plans on this one day only.
A police detail will be on site and a harbormaster’s boat will be positioned outside Lane's Cove to direct boat traffic.
The producer of the film has offered Cove Cafe gift certificates for mooring and kayak rack holders and Lanes Cove direct abutters. The Cove Cafe, 1064 Washington St., will have a list of names.
The film, which also features stars Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan, follows the adventures of investigative reporter Irwin Maurice "Fletch" Fletcher after he becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders. Throughout the film, according to IMDB.com, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancee’s stolen art collection.
Mcdonald’s original novel series inspired two Chevy Chase comedies, "Fletch" in 1985 and "Fletch Lives" in 1989. The first film became a cult classic.
Besides the Lane's Cove set, a catering tent and holding area will be set up at the Lanesville Community Center on Vulcan Street and at Plum Cove School on Hickory Street, and a base camp will be arranged at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
Lanes Cove Historical Association board members cleaned up the fish shack so that the actors and actresses can change between scenes, according to Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman.
Some filming for the movie has already be done in Boston and Worcester.
Boating questions may be directed to the Harbormaster Office at 978-325-5750, while film questions may be directed to Community Development Director Jill Cahill at jcahill@gloucester-ma.gov or to Gilman at 978-621-4682.