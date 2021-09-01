Final Block Party slated for Friday

Gloucester’s Summer Block Parties have become a Cape Ann classic, and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is presenting the summer's grand finale event this Friday in partnership with the city of Gloucester.
The Block Party on Sept. 3 will run from 6 p.m. to 10 on Main Street. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during this period from Pleasant and Duncan to Washington.
Party-goers will enjoy al fresco dining, live outdoor entertainment and street performers for a fun night on the town. Many stores will have extended hours for shopping and most restaurants will be serving al fresco.
The following is the schedule of music and performers for this Friday's event:
East End Stage (Stage Sponsor: BankGloucester)
6 to 8 p.m.: Livin' on Luck
8 to 10 p.m.: Bill Gleason,
Center Stage (Stage Sponsor: Cape Ann Savings Bank)
6 to 8 p.m.: Down Home Swing
8 to 10 p.m.: The Jantelles
West End Stage (Stage Sponsor: Institution for Savings)
6 to 8 p.m.: Bradley Royds and Bernardo Baglioni
8 to 10 p.m.: Carlo Cicala with Mediterranean Sounds
Intersection of Hancock and Main
6:15 to 7 and 8 to 8:45 p.m.: Human Knott
Also on the street will be Capt. Jack, Face Painting and Mary Poppins.
Additional information may be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gloucesterblockparty.