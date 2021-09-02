A much-loved summer tradition concludes Friday at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Prospect Street.
Lucy Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort will be giving their last carillon concert of the season Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. The performance is free to the public and can be heard outside.
This year, Pallazola, Cafasso, and Dort have prepared programs that include familiar classical and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections especially for kids.
"We are especially excited that Thomas Dort, a young disciple who just turned 13 years old and has learned to play the carillon bells during the pandemic, will be performing this week along with our talented adult musicians!" the Rev. James Achadinha wrote in announcing the concert.
The carillon bells in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church were installed in 1922 and were the first toned set of carillon bells in the United States.
Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church, Achadinha said.
This year, Our Lady’s Guild will be selling cold drinks, ice cream, and 50-50 raffle tickets to support the parish's efforts to repair and restore the historic bell towers which were damaged during a late winter windstorm.
Besides the summer concerts, the bells are rung every Sunday before, during, and after the 11:45 a.m. Mass.
Pallazola may be contacted for more information about this special musical program at lpallazola@gmail.com.