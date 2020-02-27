SALEM — The $143 million class action settlement for victims of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster cleared another hurdle Thursday when a final hearing on the proposed payments was held in Salem Superior Court.
After some 4 1/2 hours of testimony, Judge James Lang took the matter under advisement and is expected to formally rule on the settlement, potentially paving the way for thousands of dollars of lump sum and itemized payments for gas disaster victims in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover.
The average payment to a family of four is estimated to be $8,750, said Lang, during his introductory remarks at the hearing.
A total of 11,077 claims have been filed to date from residents and businesses in the three affected communities. That figure includes 10,432 residential claims and 645 claims from area businesses that suffered losses or closed.
The claims, which encompass 35,000 people, ran the gamut from everything from spoiled food to lodging to property damage, according to testimony Thursday.
During the Sept. 13, 2018, gas disaster, caused by overpressurization of gas lines, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, dozens were injured and damages reached estimated an $1 billion.
Three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances people had. Five homes were destroyed and 131 structures damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The deadline to file claims in the class action suit was stretched from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31 of this year. Extending that deadline resulted in roughly 5,000 additional claims being filed, said class action attorney Leo Boyle during the hearing.
A Harvard professor, an expert in class action suits, reviewed the proposed settlement and described it as "superb and historic," said fellow class action attorney John Roddy.
"We believe the settlement is fair and reasonable, your honor," said Roddy.
The hearing on the $143 million class action comes a day after Columbia Gas pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay a $53 million fine. Competing utility Eversource also announced its $1.1 billion plan to buy the company on Wednesday night.
Lang on Thursday heard from residents and businesspeople both for and against the settlement plans.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, speaking as a resident, father and husband, spoke strongly against the money attorneys would be paid for handling the class action suit.
By his estimate, attorneys involved are making $44,000 per day for their work in the settlement. That's half a year's salary for a Lawrence police officer or firefighter, he noted.
Rivera noted he is part of the "affected class" and that he, his wife and their two young children had to evacuate their South Lawrence home.
"I come to you from that perspective," he said.
Immediately following the disaster, Rivera said he saw a "vulture culture" involving attorneys and believed it was important to warn residents and businesses about predatory practices.
Rivera asked that this settlement not "be treated like a boiler plate class action suit ... Human tragedy requires a human response."
He asked Lang to reduce the amount the attorneys will ultimately make once the settlement is approved.
Others praised the class action attorneys and claims process, however.
Lawrence business owner Ernie Cintron described the group as a "wonderful team of lawyers" during the hearing.
He was able to file a claim but also help others. Cintron also said he believed approval of the settlement money would heal people heal.
"We should not delay this process. People have suffered for 15 months," he said.
Columbia Gas officials have said they have spent a billion dollars already on gas disaster recovery in the communities.
Their attorneys are in favor of the settlement and have encouraged Lang to approve it.
"As the company has said, we view the $143 million settlement as an important step forward as we continue to fulfill our commitments to affected residents and businesses," according to a statement released after the hearing Thursday.
"The settlement was the product of good faith negotiations facilitated by a well-known and respected mediator, between the company and plaintiff's attorneys. We hope it receives swift final approval so residents and businesses can receive their compensation," according to the statement.
A look at projected settlement payouts
The following claim payments and scenarios were presented Thursday during a final hearing on the $143 million gas disaster settlement:
$2,357.25 — A single parent living on Colgate Drive in North Andover who evacuated for three days and did not have her natural gas services restored until Sept. 27, 2018.
$5,343.10 — A married couple where each spouse is over the age of 65 living on Noel Road in Andover that evacuated for three days and did not have natural gas services restored until Nov. 10, 2018.
$7,071.75 — A family of two adults living with two minor children on Greenfield Street in Lawrence that evacuated its home for a week and did not have natural gas services restored until Nov. 28, 2018.
$15,086.40 — A married couple living with two parents over the age of 65 on Main Street in Lawrence that was displaced from their residence for 90 days because an adjacent fire causing foundational damage.
