Amid cheers and applause at early dismissal for the summer break at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, backpack-wearing pupils guided by teachers spilled out the front door and down the steps of East Gloucester Elementary School for the final time.
After they climbed aboard Bus 14 and Bus 7, the buses tooted their horns as they headed down the narrow Davis Street Extension for the last time. At dismissal, some children had tears. Others posed for photos in front of the school’s blue sign with gold lettering.
This was not just the 75-year-old kindergarten through fifth-grade school letting out for the summer.
This was the school letting out forever as schoolchildren, teachers and staffs of East Gloucester Elementary and Veterans Memorial Elementary that had been in session at St. Ann School will come together in the fall at the new East Veterans Elementary School under construction on Webster Street. The red brick East Gloucester school building will be torn down to make room for recreational and open space.
The site of East Veterans was formerly the site of Veterans Memorial Elementary School. This school building was demolished to make way for the new school.
“It’s sad because I’ve grown up with all the teachers,” said Ella Laurie, 11, a fifth grader who is part of the last class to graduate East Gloucester. Laurie sat on the student-led committee that came up with the nominations for the name for the new school.
Ella’s brother, Kellan, 8, will be moving on to the third grade at the new East Veterans school.
“It’s really sad,” said Kellan about his last day at East Gloucester. He said his teachers were emotional about the school’s closing. He was sad the school had to be torn down.
“Today we got to write on the walls,” Kellan said with a gleam in his eyes, “with Sharpies!”
Justine Laurie, whose mother attended East Gloucester, said the day was bittersweet, but she also said she fought hard for the new school and sat on the committee to make it happen. She’s excited for the new school with its new classrooms with break-out rooms for one-on-one or small-group instruction, and additional spaces for specialists.
“It’s exciting, but this part’s sad,” she said.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Assistant Principal Kristie Lambert. “It’s been a lot of emotion in the past week and while we are excited, we are certainly sad to move on and leave the building but we have a lot to look forward to as well.” Lambert plans to move over to East Veterans as assistant principal. Matt Fusco, who served for much of the year as principal of both East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial, will be principal of the new school.
Lambert said they were packing up, with crates, bins and hampers scattered throughout the school. They have to be all packed up by June 30.
The morning featured the “clap in” for the fifth graders on the steps of the school amid balloons and parents celebrating the class’s move up to the sixth grade at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
Lambert’s mother, Nancy Douglass Sousa, was also on hand for the final day of East Gloucester Elementary, a school both mother and daughter attended.
“It’s bittersweet, I mean really, you know. But, it’s, you know, it’s going to be great. It’s going to be awesome,” Sousa said of the move to the new school.
“It feels good, but I’m sad,” said Avery Webber, 11, a fifth grader who is moving on to O’Maley in the fall. Her favorite thing about the school was having a lot of family members who went there. “Three of my uncles went here.”
