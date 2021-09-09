With the preliminary election only one week away, the final mayoral debate was a balance between those who have run the city before and those who would like a chance to make a difference.
Incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken and former City Councilor and School Committee member Greg Verga both referenced what they have done within their time in office. At the forum sponsored by the Magnolia Library and the Community Center, Romeo Theken explained that if she was re-elected she would focus on welcoming the new city councilors and providing training for everyone so they can be equipped with the right tools to get the job done.
“We are working on the city of Gloucester to make it safe and what we can do as a team,” she said. “In order to do that you need to succeed in training.”
Verga referenced his time on the city council and school committee as key examples of how he has got the job done in the past, and how that would translate if he were mayor.
But his main priority would be resetting the city.
“I hadn’t planned on running for mayor, but the news of staff complaints and lawsuits, of a toxic work environment, and the overwhelming evidence of a mayor’s office lacking professionalism and respect convinced me that I had to do something,” he said.
“I would let all the managers know that we are under new management and that we are going to have a whole new level of respect that is respect from the top to the bottom,” he added.
“Are you OK with the way things are now?” Verga asked.
While he might be a newcomer to city politics, Brian Pollard is no stranger to the community.
As a financial adviser and advocate of affordable housing within the city, Pollard said he would focus on education in his first 60 days in office.
“The children are our future and I think we need to focus on not just the current school system but we have an opportunity here,” he said.
He added that he would like to delve deeper into why so many students choose to opt out of the Gloucester Public Schools system.
Amid all of the issues, John Harvey focused on the one that hits globally: the pandemic.
“We need to focus on the ongoing response to COVID-19,” he said. “We need to try and get the message that this is real, that people need to get vaccinated and they need to take care of themselves.”
He emphasized that masks do work.
“We need to take this seriously,” Harvey explained.
To do this, Harvey wants to key in on issues such as the ventilation at the schools and the deterioration of the sewage treatment plant.
Rob Russell continued to emphasize the gems within the city.
“This election is about the quality of your life,” Rob Russell said.
He noted that as mayor, he would focus on the renovation of the sewer treatment plant and the revitalization of downtown.
Francisco Sclafani didn’t add much new content to his campaign speech from the last debate, as he focused on reemphasizing the need for a maternity ward within the city and how they should install more water towers because his “water pressure is low.”
He did, however, note that the city needs to do something about the number of coyotes on the island.
The night was riddled with one hyperlocal question that focused on the Magnolia Pier.
After the pier took a series of beatings from storms in March 2018, the waves and winds tearing up boards and weakening the support beams, the community rallied together to rebuild it.
A fundraising committee was formed, events were planned, and work began.
As the city backed up the $1.2 million project, the community raised $287,000 to offset the costs.
With a new pier in place, the float next to it is in need or repair.
While Sclafani noted that it should be paid through the Preservation Fund, Russell explains that it should be paid for by the community.
Verga noted there should be ways to fund the restoration of the pier through the waterways board and that the fact that the residents had to raise money all by themselves “is unacceptable to me.”
Harvey explained that he maintained that pier for the Harbormaster’s office, so there must be something wrong with the infrastructure.
He noted CPA or general fund should be able to take care of that, not the residents.
“It is not complicated as a fix, I know that,” he said.
Pollard noted the pier is one of the unique attractions of Gloucester.
“There is a wonderful pier and we have something like that is not found in many other communities,” he said, explaining that the city should support upgrades of the pier.
Romeo Theken explained the community wanted to take on the project to get it done faster. And now with a new pier above the Atlantic, the city is working to fix its neighbor.
“The pier is fine,” she said, explaining that further renovations are in the works and that renovations to the float alongside the pier “is going to happen.”
As the evening closed with just a few jabs at the current administration, each candidate left the table and prepared for next week: Tuesday, Sept 14.
