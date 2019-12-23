Final 'Plunge 4 Pete' could be the biggest

The final Plunge 4 Pete looks like it's turning into a tidal wave.
Organizers are expecting a record number of people to jump into the ocean at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road this Saturday at 1 p.m. to raise money for the Pete Frates #3 Fund.
The eighth annual event will take on extra poignancy this year, occurring less than three weeks after Pete Frates died at the age of 34 after a seven-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. His family announced last week that this will be the final Plunge 4 Pete. Saturday is Pete's 35th birthday
"We've come full circle," said John Frates, Pete's father. "The first time we held it was on Pete's 28th birthday. It's aligning perfectly for this one to be the last."
The Plunge 4 Pete was established in 2012 to raise money to assist in the care of Frates, the Beverly resident who went on to spark the Ice Bucket Challenge that helped raise $220 million for ALS research.
John Frates said the family has accumulated a debt of approximately $500,000 for the around-the-clock medical care for Pete. Money raised by the plunge will go to help pay down those bills, he said.
"We were on a payment plan but it was never keeping up with what we were accruing," he said. "Pete was getting a sense that it was a financial burden and we never wanted him to feel that way. Because of the largesse and generosity of so many we should be able to make a sizable offset."
John Frates said the company that took care of Pete, Advantage Nursing Care of Needham, remained committed to care for Pete even as the family fell behind on payments.
"They were wonderful to us," he said. "They made an assurance to us that they would never abandon Pete and they never did. We're so appreciative. They became part of our family. That's one thing about the house now — it's so eerily quiet."
Pledges for this year's plunge took off when Julie Frates, Pete's wife, posted on Facebook last week that she would challenge Nancy Frates, Pete's mother, to see who could raise the most money by plunging.
Julie Frates wrote that she would be plunging for the first time, wearing "Pete's favorite red white and blue bikini that I wore when we met on the Fourth of July, eight years ago." As of Monday afternoon, she had raised more than $270,000 donations from more than 5,000 people, according to her Facebook page.
Once the family pays off the debt, John Frates said, it will focus its attention on raising money for the Peter Frates Family Foundation, which assists ALS patients and their families with the costs of home health care.
"We're getting letters and request from people who are in dire need of off-setting the high expense of medical care," he said. "Nancy (who has spoken around the country) especially feels more energized because she now says the journey has come full circle for her. She's seen the whole path of ALS so she's able to add so much."
John Frates said the family is still amazed by the reaction to Pete's journey, which he described as "so devastatingly beautiful."
"What we saw is this amazing outpouring of love and tribute unlike we've ever seen before," he said. "It's just remarkable that people have followed our story and stayed with the family and now are supporting in ways we never could have imagined."
David Cloyd, Frates' uncle and one of the event's organizers, said the plunge is on track to attract as many as 300 plungers, which would top the high-water mark of 250 who took part in 2014, the year the Ice Bucket Challenge went viral.
"This is definitely going to rival that," Cloyd said. "A lot of people who are signing up are names I've never seen before, which is awesome."
People can register for the plunge at petefrates.com. Registration on the day of the plunge will be held at 11 a.m. at Bass Rocks Golf Club, 34 Beach Road in Gloucester.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
