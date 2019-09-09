It's official: American Eagle won the Esperanto Cup at this year's Mayor's Race at the Gloucester Schooner Festival over Labor Day weekend, beating the first runner-up by over 35 minutes.
American Eagle and her crew finished the race in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 39 seconds. Roseway came in second after completing the course in 3:11:06. Adventure, Gloucester's flagship, which won the previous three years, was third at 3:14:07.
For medium vessels, Tree of Life won the Ned Cameron Cup after finishing in 2:31:51, and Brilliant won the M-Class division with a time of 1:51:36. Malabar II won in the small vessel division at 1:15:00.
Columbia won its namesake trophy after finishing in 1:54:37. It was the only schooner in its division.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.