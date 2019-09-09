American Eagle wins Esperanto Cup at Mayor's Race

PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo. Crew members on the American Eagle watch from the bow as they race to victory in the Esperanto Cup race during the 35th Annual Gloucester Schooner Festival over Labor Day weekend. 9/1/19

 Paul Bilodeau

It's official: American Eagle won the Esperanto Cup at this year's Mayor's Race at the Gloucester Schooner Festival over Labor Day weekend, beating the first runner-up by over 35 minutes.

American Eagle and her crew finished the race in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 39 seconds. Roseway came in second after completing the course in 3:11:06. Adventure, Gloucester's flagship, which won the previous three years, was third at 3:14:07.

For medium vessels, Tree of Life won the Ned Cameron Cup after finishing in 2:31:51, and Brilliant won the M-Class division with a time of 1:51:36. Malabar II won in the small vessel division at 1:15:00.

Columbia won its namesake trophy after finishing in 1:54:37. It was the only schooner in its division.

Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.

