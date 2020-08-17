While surfing the waves at Long Beach on Monday, multiple surfers spotted a large black fin in the water believed to be that of a shark.
"Some surfers came in and said that they saw a fin," said Thomas Micalizzi, a Rockport lifeguard at Long Beach. "They said they saw a black fin, eight to ten inches, and serpentine motions in the water."
Micalizzi said the surfers reported the potential shark sighting around 10:30 a.m.
Gloucester Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro explained that his staff were planning to send a boat out to confirm the sighting, but as of 11:39 a.m., the wind was blowing too hard to check.
Although officials were unable to confirm the sighting was in fact a shark, lifeguards at Long Beach, which straddles the Gloucester and Rockport line, Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and Cape Hedge Beach in Rockport temporarily prohibited people from going in the water as a safety precaution.
As protocol commands, a purple flag indicating a shark sighting was hung at Long Beach and swimmers weren't allowed in the water for a minimum of two hours. Surfers were back out on the water off Cape Hedge in the afternoon after the swimming restriction was lifted.
Gloucester posted two red flags at Good Harbor for the day, signifying the water was closed to swimming.
"We keep our eyes peeled and we see if we can see anything," Micalizzi explained late Monday morning. "If we don't, we stay cautious for the rest of the day."
What Ciarametaro could confirm prior to noon was that there has been a pod of dolphins between Thacher Island off Rockport and Brace's Cove in Gloucester that people have been reporting as sharks.
When contacted around 4:11 p.m. Monday, he didn't have an update, but said the fin also could have belonged to an ocean sunfish as it not unusual for them to be "kicking around."
"We don't know for sure," he said. "We can't confirm nor deny at this point."
