ESSEX — The completely renovated Memorial Field hosted its first game Saturday.
Manchester Essex Regional High School's Hornets varsity baseball team played its first home game in two years on its brand-new home field against Hamilton-Wenham. Jeff Rubin, father of Hornets designated hitter Simon Rubin, described the finished project as "a field of dreams."
"It's a great gift and reward for the defending state champions," the elder Rubin said, "and the entire community as well. It shows what good the groups of parents and members of the community can do when they come together. Everyone is very grateful for it."
The project to renovate Memorial Field, off Shepard Memorial Drive, began in 2019. The Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project, helmed by Marty Flood, raised more than $100,000 to pay for new dugouts and a backstop, and a redesigned drainage and grating system to reduce flooding from nearby wetlands.
Before Saturday's game, Flood took to the field to thank the many donors and contractors who helped make the field possible. This includes the "Grand Slam Partners" who donated more than $25,000 — Kelly Automotive, Bank Gloucester and Ralph Bates of Manchester.
"We've had so many people to help us do this," Flood said. "If you haven't noticed, the dugouts match the beautiful building over here — Town Hall — and as well as the bathroom facility. We all really wanted to tie that in."
After the brief opening statements, Bates and Brian Heney of Kelly Automotive threw the ceremonial first pitch, joined by Flood in honor of Bank of Gloucester, whose representative was unable to attend Saturday's game.
There's still work to be done around the new field. Town Meeting on Saturday, May 15, will be asked to allocate $10,000 in Community Preservation Act funds for a new veterans memorial patio behind the backstop. As previously reported by the Times, the patio will serve as the new home for Essex's veterans honor roll, which now sits outside Town Hall. It will also feature grandstand bleachers and additional open space for public events and new memorials in the future.
Flood said the project will cost a little more than $15,000 to build. The Friends of Memorial Park Improvement Project has already raised $6,000 for the patio.
"We're very happy with the turnout and so are all the donors" Flood told the Times. "We're also very happy with the recent affirmative vote by the CPC to put the veterans memorial on the ballot for this Saturday."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.