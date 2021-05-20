Prior to the COCID-18 pandemic, Gloucester's chapter of the St. Vincent DePaul Society had been storing donated furniture in the St. Ann school building before giving it away to those who were in need.
Now that the building is soon to be occupied by schoolchildren from Veterans Memorial Elementary School, everything must go.
On Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, the organization affiliated with Holy Family Parish is giving away furniture to anyone who may want or need it. People interested may check out the items in the St. Ann school parking lot at 74 Pleasant St.
While everything is free, the society is also collecting donations.
“Anyone interested in taking furniture that could afford it could make a donation,” society member Mary Bolcome said.
With no more storage space in the school, Bolcome is unsure if the society will be able to collect furniture to give away in the future.
“I don’t know,” she said. “We will see.”
