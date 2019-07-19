As New England braces for a blistering weekend, with temperatures pushing the 100 degree mark, Cape Ann residents will have options to stay cool.
The National Weather Service forecasts excessive heat and humidity this weekend, peaking Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 90s to low 100s on Saturday and Sunday, with dew points in the low to mid-70s. Little cooling is expected overnight, with lows only dropping to the mid-70s.
The Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for most of the state on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
With extreme heat and humidity forecast through the weekend, municipal officials and event organizers are preparing to deal with the weather.
"Stay cool and please check in on your neighbors," Rockport police advise. "People of any age can become ill from the heat if their body can't compensate and properly cool it off."
Several cooling centers have been set up on Cape Ann:
In Gloucester, The Open Door food pantry on Emerson Avenue will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Open Door will also run its community meals program over the weekend, with meal service slated for 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Action Inc. shelter, meanwhile, will be opening early Saturday for those in need of a place to beat the heat. The shelter will open at 1:30 p.m. instead of its customary time of 5 p.m.
Also, the Sawyer Free Library will be open Saturday and offer cooling relief during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
Additionally, the Cape Ann Transportation Authority will pick up anyone that flags down a bus or looks like they need a ride, no fare required. CATA dispatch will also be open on Saturday, and customers can call 978-283-7916 if they need a ride to a cooler place; no fare will be charged.
In Rockport, the town is opening a cooling shelter for Rockport residents from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the community room at the police station at 168 Main St.
In Essex, the Senior Center on Pickering Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be TVs available for use, and board games. There is a kitchen and fridge. If anyone needs a ride to the center, the Council on Aging has arranged for transportation through Beauport Ambulance Service at 978-281-6955.
In Manchester, the town library and the community rooms at both The Plains and Newport Park housing complexes, on Old Essex Road and Loading Place Road, respectively, will be open throughout the day Saturday and Sunday for those needing a respite from the heat.
"They'll be open to (town) residents first," said fire Lt. Tim Crosbie, "but anybody who needs a cooling station will have access to them."
Dealing with the heat
The National Weather Service offered this advice for coping with the extreme heat and humidity:
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
Drink plenty of water.
Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Cancellations, postponements
The Concert Winds Trio performance this Saturday at the Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester has been canceled due to excessive heat forecast for the weekend. No make-up date has been scheduled. For further information visit www.annisquamvillagechurch.org/music.
The Compaq Big Band concert originally scheduled for Sunday at the Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Gloucester, has been postponed until Wednesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. The excessive heat and possible showers forecast for Sunday evening have prompted the postponement. Concert Director David Benjamin invites everyone to join him Wednesday evening and to bring an appetite. Concert sponsor Tony Corrao of Precision Roofing will be offering hot dogs and beverages while they last. For information, contact Benjamin by calling 978-281-2286 or visiting DavidLBenjamin.com.
Material from staff writers Ray Lamont, Andrea Holbrook and Jack Shea was used in this report.
