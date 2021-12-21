MANCHESTER — The town plans on implementing penalties for businesses who refuse to participate in a possible mask mandate.
Currently, masks are only required for those entering municipal buildings. On Dec. 9, the Board of Health ruled that a mask mandate for all indoor spaces will be implemented if there are 25 or more active weekly cases or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15%. As of Dec. 16, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases in Manchester. According to the New York Times, Essex County had an 8% positivity rate as of Dec. 20.
The Board of Health met with Selectmen Monday to discuss mask mandate penalties. Board of Health Chairwoman Paula Polo-Filias said she had spoken with shop owners on how mandates negatively affect businesses. While she said implementing penalties may seem like kicking business owners while they’re down, it will be necessary as residents reported multiple Manchester businesses that did not comply with the previous mandate last year.
At the start of the meeting, Board of Health member Peter Colarusso presented the proposed policy’s two components — one that focuses on non-compliant customers, the other on non-compliant businesses.
If customers are found breaking the mandate, the business manager will be responsible for “educating” them about the town’s policy and ask customers to mask up or leave. If the problem persists, police may be called to help further educate the customer. If the customer still refuses to wear a mask, police may issue a fine for trespassing.
Jeffrey H. Bodmer-Turner, Board of Selectmen, said he believed business owners would not be comfortable with calling police on their customers. Instead, he recommended looking into a policy being implemented in Lynn, which only requires the manager to log the incident. The manager then may chose to report the incident to the Board of Health at a later date.
If a business is found not complying, police may be called to speak with the owner. If no changes are made, the business will receive a written warning from the Board of Health, followed by an $100 fine for the second offense and $300 for the third offence. The business will continue to receive $300 fines for the fourth, fifth and sixth offences. For the seventh offence, the Board of Health may choose to hold a hearing regarding the business’ permits.
Although Polo-Filias said she had hoped to have something in place at the conclusion of the meeting, the selectmen advised the Board of Health to write out a complete, in-depth policy. Polo-Filias said the Board of Health will draft a policy by its next meeting this Thursday, then present it for selectmen to vote on at a future meeting.
