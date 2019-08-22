A fire at 15 Willow St. in Gloucester did minimum damage to the exterior of the home, a fire official said.
The fire was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday after some teenagers going past noticed smoke. It was extinguished within three to four minutes after the Fire Department arrived, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande.
No one in the home was injured or displaced, LoGrande said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
