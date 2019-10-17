ROCKPORT – An early morning fire gutted an oceanfront home on Briarstone Road and sent two firefighters to the hospital.
"(The flames were) already going through the roof when we got to the scene," said Rockport Fire Chief Jim Doyle.
Rockport Police and Fire were notified of the four-alarm fire Thursday at 3 a.m. Fire crews from Gloucester, Essex, Beverly and Hamilton were also called to the scene. The state fire marshal was also notified.
Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots when many were waking up to discover they had no power. The fire and outages occurred during a nor'easter that hit the area Wednesday evening before tapering off Thursday morning.
"It was a great effort by every on scene," said Doyle. "It was really hard conditions. There were 60 miles-per-hour winds."
At 11:21 a.m., firefighters cleared the Briarstone Road home site.
Two Rockport firefighters were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital for unknown injuries. One was driven over at 4:31 a.m. from the scene and another was transported at 8:53 a.m. from the Rockport Fire Station. Doyle was on his way to the hospital around noon to get more information.
The cause of the fire is still being under investigated by the state fire marshal's office, but Doyle said it's "leaning towards an accidental electrical." No foul play is suspected.
Matt and Missy Anzivino of Rockport Inn & Suites offered a place to stay to anyone displaced by the fire.
Doyle declined to name the family who owned the house, but said it had been in the family for over half a century. Although it was a year-round residential house, the current owners did not live there full time.
"The house will be taken down for sure," said Doyle "It's pretty much a total loss."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
