ROCKPORT -- An early morning fire gutted an oceanfront home on Briarstone Road.
Firefighters from neighboring communities responded to the multiple alarms for aid fighting the blaze at 15 Briarstone Road.
The blaze happened during a nor'easter, the second in two weeks to hit Cape Ann.
Matt and Missy Anzivino of Rockport Inn & Suites offered a place to stay to anyone displaced by the fire.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in Friday's print edition of the Gloucester Daily Times.
