ESSEX — A late Friday fire at an Essex home on Wood Drive resulted in the residence burning to the ground.
All the occupants of the two-story home safely evacuated the residence before it burned down, according to the Essex Fire Department.
Fire crews responding to the scene were hampered by high winds and the Arctic air mass, fighting the blaze in minus-17 degree weather.
In addition, the Wood Street site of the burning home was located in an area with minimal access for rescue vehicles and no municipal water supply to support firefighter’s efforts.
The fire response started with a reported fire call at 11:06 p.m. in the middle of the weekend cold snap. Arriving fire crews discovered a heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
Tankers from Boxford, Middleton and Newbury provided the water supply by transferring water from a fire hydrant located on Pond Street. Mutual aid fire engines responded to the scene from fire departments in Gloucester, Hamilton and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“Crews worked on extinguishing the fire and preventing (the fire spreading) to several other structures in close proximity,” said Essex Fire Chief Ramie Reader. “Arctic temperatures and high winds proved challenging for firefighters, apparatus and equipment.”
“Our thoughts are with the family whose home was a total loss,” said Reader.
Reader confirmed there were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal.
Fire engines from Ipswich and Wenham provided station coverage. Mutual aid departments providing support and fire coverage included the Essex Police Department, Essex Department of Public Works, Beauport Ambulance, Rehab Five and the Department of Fire Service.
Reader wanted to also thank the “telecommunicators” with the North Shore Regional 911 Communications Center in Middleton for their assistance during the blaze.
Essex fire companies responding to the scene included Essex Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 1, Tanker 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 2.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.