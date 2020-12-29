Fire lieutenant promoted to assistant chief, emergency management director

Robert "Bob" Rivas of the Gloucester Fire Department has been promoted to assistant fire chief and emergency management director for the city.
The former Gloucester Fire lieutenant replaces Assistant Chief Joseph Aiello, who retired after 34 years in the fire service.
"It's been good," Rivas said of his first week on the job; he started Dec. 21. "There's a lot of new things to learn. It's going to be a challenging new position, but I'm looking forward to the new challenge. It's going to be something different for me after being a line firefighter for so many years. I'm looking forward to helping the citizens of Gloucester."
In addition to serving as the department's second-in-command under Chief Eric Smith, Rivas is now responsible for overseeing and coordinating the city's disaster response efforts.
"Assistant Chief Rivas has demonstrated a sincere dedication to serving the City of Gloucester, emergency preparedness and fire prevention, and we are thrilled to announce this well deserved promotion," Smith said in a prepared statement. "He has served our department very well since he joined us, and our staff will benefit tremendously from his continued leadership and expertise."
Rivas joined the Gloucester Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT in 1997. In 2013, his company was named the state's Firefighters of the Year for their work tending to a two-alarm fire on Summer Street, which claimed the life of 15-year-old Victoria “Tori” McCabe Schmelzer.
"I was working on the ladder truck at the time," Rivas recalled. "We managed to get her out of the house and to the hospital, where she unfortunately passed a few days later.
The following year, he was promoted to lieutenant.
Prior to his work as a firefighter, Rivas served as a search and rescue operative at U.S Coast Guard Station Gloucester. During that time, he worked part-time as the Beverly harbormaster.
"We know that Assistant Chief Rivas has extensive training and is deeply invested in building connections between the community and the Fire Department, and those are wonderful qualities that will serve him well in this post," said Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in a prepared statement.
As assistant fire chief, Rivas is no longer allowed to serve on the negotiation committee for IAFF Local 762, Gloucester's firefighter union. As a lieutenant, he earned a seat on the executive board and served president from 2015 to 2018.
"We have a great group here in Gloucester all the way through the ranks," Rivas said in a prepared statement. "If I can help maintain the progress of Chief Smith and both assistant chiefs before me in providing the citizens of Gloucester with outstanding fire protection, emergency medical services and prevention then I'll have done a good job."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.