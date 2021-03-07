Gloucester firefighters extinguished two fires back-to-back and helped a fisherman who fell overboard Sunday morning.
They also extinguished a brush fire at the Magnolia Fields soccer fields that burned Friday night into Saturday morning.
At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, the Gloucester Fire Department responded to Home Style Laundry, 212 Main St., for a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived to find some people outside, and evacuated more from the smoke-filled inside, Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire burning inside a dryer, which had extended into the dryer's vent.
The manager and owner were on the scene, LoGrande said.
While firefighters were at the laundromat, a report of a garage fire at 50B New Way Lane came in at 8:25 a.m.
Gloucester Engines 3 and 4, as well as members of the Rockport Fire Department, which were providing station coverage, were dispatched to New Way Lane, which is off Essex Avenue, Route 133.
Arriving firefighters found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames. They worked to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding woods.
A resident who was inside the garage at the time of the fire was treated on-scene for first-degree burns, which he suffered while trying to extinguish the fire himself, according to a statement from fire Chief Eric Smith.
LoGrande said there are no hydrants in the area, so the Essex Fire Department was called to bring its water tanker truck. Off-duty Gloucester firefighters were called to provide additional coverage.
The garage was determined to be a total loss due to the fire. A car parked next to and the contents inside the garage as well as some of the surrounding woods were also lost to the blaze, LoGrande said.
The fire at Home Style Laundry was determined to be accidental, while the garage fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department. There were no injuries at the laundromat.
Firefighters also responded Sunday morning to the I-4, C-2 lot off Rogers Street on the report of man gone overboard. LoGrande said the fisherman slipped and fell into the water, but was able to get himself back aboard his drifting boat and drive back to the wharf. Firefighter-paramedics checked the fisherman out, but he did not need to go to the hospital, LoGrande said.
"He was very fortunate," he said.
A brush fire swept over 5.4 acres of the Magnolia Woods between the soccer fields and Kennedy Drive between about 11 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
LoGrande said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, likely a sprain, but did not require medical attention. "It's quite dark out there, and there's difficult terrain, a lot of big boulders," he said.
None of the soccer fields were damaged.
"It's been a very eventful weekend," LoGrande said.
