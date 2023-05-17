Gloucester firefighters on a windy Wednesday afternoon doused a brush fire that burned about 1 1/2 acres in the vicinity of the Babson Water Treatment Plant.
It's the same general area as a brush fire that burned about 2 acres along the Route 128 Extension heading south on May 8, fire Chief Eric Smith said.
The chief said neither homes nor the water treatment plant were threatened and he had not received any reports of injuries.
Crews responded at 2:57 p.m., said Smith just after 5 p.m., on a day the chief noted that the National Weather Service had issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southern New England due to gusts up to 35 mph with a relatively low humidity. The National Weather Service said the impact was “very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.”
The city’s Facebook page posted around 4 p.m. that "a brush fire near the Babson Water Facility” on Russell Avenue “has been contained” and the Gloucester Fire Department “is working to wet down any hot spots in the area.”
The post added that Gloucester police shut down one lane of the nearby highway to allow crews to respond.
Smith previously said the cause of the brush fire earlier this month “was a campfire from folks in the woods.”
Smith said that “I suspect it was a homeless camp” when asked the cause of Wednesday's brush fire.
He said all of Fire Headquarters' companies responded, including Engine 1, Engine 2 and Ladder 2 and the Deputy’s car. Smith said they also called in the Essex Fire Department tanker to help with water supply.