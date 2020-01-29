Firefighters' TD Garden climb raises money for cancer foundation

Gloucester and Rockport firefighters took on the TD Garden from top to bottom this past Sunday during the BFit Challenge to benefit New England Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation.
For the past four years, first-responders from across the state have race up and down the Boston area, from the ground floor up to the nosebleeds, all while dressed in their heavy work gear. Each participant runs to raise money for a selected charity group — this year, both Gloucester and Rockport firefighters ran to support New England Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation.
"We raised $2,367," said Rockport Firefighter Gabriel Leibensperger. "The race went great and the whole team completed the whole route. We will be doing next year for sure, and we are planning on doing more events like this in the future."
This was the first time Rockport Fire Department participated. Leibensperger and Lt. Michael Elwell of the Sandy Bay Engine Company got the team together late last year with help from Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink. Along with Leibensperger and Elwell, the team consisted of Ethan Tanson, Nathaniel Favaloro, Sipu Paul and Officer Dan Mahoney of the Rockport Police Department.
Unlike Team Rockport, Lt. Nicholas Ouellette and Lt. Chad Mota of the Gloucester Fire Department already had a year at BFit under their belts. This year, their team recruited three new members — Charlie Scola, James Hannon III and Andrew Pierce.
"Slowly we're slowly but surely we got more people to sign up," Mota said. "Next year I bet we'll have even more."
All and all, Mota said Sunday's event was was a great day for the families and the first-responders in general. His group raked in around $11,000 for the New England Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation.
"We all did all four levels with our tanks and everything," he continued. "A bunch of our guys brought their kids along. There was a lot of things for them to do on the ground floor. They got to meet Blades, the Burins mascot."
Gloucester Fire is still accepting donations to support the Boston Bruins Foundation — at the time of publication, the department had raised $1,135. The online charity is open through Feb. 17, at noon at www.charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/gloucester-firefighters1.
"This is a great event that's quickly becoming a tradition for our members," Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. "I'm proud of their efforts to take part in this physically demanding endeavor and raise money for such a valuable cause."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.