They won’t be lacing up cleats, but a half dozen Gloucester firefighters will be hitting the field at Fenway Park along with the Red Sox this Saturday.
The Fire Department’s honor guard has been invited to present the American flag for the performance of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before the Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.
The presentation will mark the second time the Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard has been part of pre-game ceremonies at a Sox game, said Firefighter Michael Mitchell, a member of the honor guard. The Gloucester guard also presented the colors before a Red Sox game in June 2015 at Fenway Park.
“The honor guard has been very active over the last six years and we are looking to continue that trend, with plans to do a New England Revolution game this fall, as well as another Bruins game this winter, with the hopes of doing a Patriots game in the next year or two,” Mitchell said.
Six honor guard members will be on the field and two others will be on hand to help, Mitchell said. Besides Mitchell, the members are Firefighters Pat Legro, David Elwell, Joe Johnson, and David Osier, Lt. Dan Kennedy, Assistant Chief Bob Rivas, and retired Firefighter Michael Chipperini.
“The chief (Eric Smith) has been a huge supporter of our efforts and we appreciate his commitment to making sure we have a professional and respectable honor guard to represent the City of Gloucester and the Gloucester Fire Department,” Mitchell said.
The Gloucester Fire Department’s honor guard, which dates to 2002, also participates regularly in local ceremonies such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day festivities.
The baseball game will be televised on NESN, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and MLB Extra Innings.