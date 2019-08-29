Fireworks, concert, boat parade Saturday

Gloucester is ready to close out the summer season with a bang — actually, with a lot of them.
The annual Labor Day weekend fireworks show is set to light up the skies over Gloucester Harbor on Saturday night, chief organizer Barry Pett said Thursday. The display will be part of a Saturday night celebration that also includes a free concert on Stacy Boulevard and the annual Boat Parade of Lights that runs down the Annisquam River and out into the city’s Outer Harbor.
The fireworks show — a $20,000 production put on by American Thunder Fireworks of North Reading that also presented shows earlier this month in Rockport and for the Essex Bicentennial — is slated to start at 9:15 p.m. and run between 20 and 25 minutes, said Pett, head of The Gloucester Fund, which coordinates the project. The fireworks and other Saturday night events come in the midst of the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which climaxes in the Sunday Parade of Sail and schooner races off Eastern Point, and follow the season’s third and final downtown block party, which is slated for Friday night.
“It’s going to be great, a great weekend,” Pett said of the fireworks display, “and it looks like the weather is going to be perfect for it.” The National Weather Service is calling for clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday night, with temperatures in the high 50s.
Pett said The Gloucester Fund is some $7,500 short in terms of funding the fireworks display, but added that he’s optimistic residents will support the annual fundraising campaign by sending a check to The Gloucester Fund, c/o 45 Middle St., Gloucester MA 01930, by contributing through the Gloucester Fireworks Facebook page, or visiting the gloucesterfund.org website. Anyone who mails a check should note on the check that the money is for the Gloucester fireworks display.
The Boat Parade of Lights will start at dusk out of Jones Creek, sail out through the Blynman, or Cut, Bridge around 8:15 p.m., and then circle the Outer Harbor, said Brent “Ringo” Tarr, who coordinates the Boulevard concert and helps coordinate fundraising for the other events. Boaters can enter the parade for free, and may pre-register at the front desk of Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., or before 7 p.m. on the river. Tobin Dominick may be contacted for more information at tobin@capeannmarina.com or 978-283-3293.
The fireworks and concert combined cost some $25,000, Pett said, not including the in-kind support the events receive from the city through its police details and the Department of Public Works.
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Boulevard stage just east of the Blynman Bridge. Performing will be the Midtown Horns, a 14-piece band that also played the Rock on the Water Festival earlier this month at Stage Fort Park.
Pett said this year’s fireworks display will include a special tribute to Destino’s Sub Shop, which is one of the show’s “angel” sponsors and is celebrating its 60th year in business since its 1959 founding.
“Between 8 and 10 minutes into the show, we’re going to have a special front of silver, and gold and purple — sort of like regal colors,” Pett said. “We want to honor them as a longtime business and supporter of the community in so many ways, which they do.”
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Saturday On the Harbor
Events scheduled for Saturday night on or around Gloucester’s Outer Harbor:
6:30 p.m.: Free concert on Stacy Boulevard, featuring the Midtown Horns.
7:20 p.m.: Boat Parade of Lights leaves Jones Creek, sails down Annisquam River, and passes through Blynman Bridge to Outer Harbor.
9:15 p.m.: Fireworks display presented by American Thunder; fireworks shot from Stage Fort Park over Outer Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.